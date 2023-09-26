Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

A few showers possible into mid-week but most stay dry & warm

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another above average afternoon ahead with highs once again near 90. Most will stay dry but a few showers are possible into the afternoon for portions of Northern Mississippi. Again, most will stay dry with plentiful sunshine through the day. Isolated showers are possible over the next few days for the Mid-South, but the pattern will stay consistent with most staying dry and no substantial rainfall expected.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip into the upper 60s overnight with mostly clear conditions.

TOMORROW: Rinse and repeat of today with highs once again near 90s. A few showers possible on again but mainly for areas along and east of I-55, this is ahead of a weak front that will pass through the Mid-South into Thursday causing additional rain chances.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front progresses closer overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we will once again see isolated showers and storms move into the Mid-South. These are expected to stay along and east of I-55. Once this moves through a dry pattern is in place through the weekend with highs staying above average. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s then near 90 for our weekend ahead. Lows will stay in the upper 60s, low 70s through the week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say
A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.
Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, stray downpours mid-week
9/26 First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, stray downpour mid-week
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm weather pattern the next several days
Spencer's Forecast