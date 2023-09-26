A few showers possible into mid-week but most stay dry & warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another above average afternoon ahead with highs once again near 90. Most will stay dry but a few showers are possible into the afternoon for portions of Northern Mississippi. Again, most will stay dry with plentiful sunshine through the day. Isolated showers are possible over the next few days for the Mid-South, but the pattern will stay consistent with most staying dry and no substantial rainfall expected.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip into the upper 60s overnight with mostly clear conditions.

TOMORROW: Rinse and repeat of today with highs once again near 90s. A few showers possible on again but mainly for areas along and east of I-55, this is ahead of a weak front that will pass through the Mid-South into Thursday causing additional rain chances.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front progresses closer overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we will once again see isolated showers and storms move into the Mid-South. These are expected to stay along and east of I-55. Once this moves through a dry pattern is in place through the weekend with highs staying above average. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s then near 90 for our weekend ahead. Lows will stay in the upper 60s, low 70s through the week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.