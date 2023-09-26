Advertise with Us
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch

All items feature a combination of Tennessee’s two greatest treasures: Dolly Parton and the Vols.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game day ready.

“Tennessee, we made something just for you!” Parton posted to Facebook.

Tennessee, we made something just for you 🧡🏈 Check it out and much more at LivyLu to get game day ready! Tennessee Football #GBO #GoVols #utk http://dolly.lnk.to/ShopLivyLu

Posted by Dolly Parton on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The line of merch features sweatshirts and t-shirts available. All items feature a combination of Tennessee’s two greatest treasures: Dolly Parton and the Vols.

All items can be found on the LivyLu website.

Memphis Flyer's Best of Memphis Party