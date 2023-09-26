Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes are blocked on I-240 near the Getwell Road exit.

A crash is causing a shutdown on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported at 11:53 a.m.

Traffic is backed up past the Mount Moriah Road exit.

All westbound lanes and the right shoulder are blocked, but the left shoulder is open.

The eastbound traffic is being directed to an alternate route.

The mile marker is reportedly 20.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.