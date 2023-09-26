Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Crash on I-240 at Getwell causing shutdown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All lanes are blocked on I-240 near the Getwell Road exit.

A crash is causing a shutdown on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported at 11:53 a.m.

Traffic is backed up past the Mount Moriah Road exit.

All westbound lanes and the right shoulder are blocked, but the left shoulder is open.

The eastbound traffic is being directed to an alternate route.

The mile marker is reportedly 20.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

