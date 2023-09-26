Cossitt Library to host event for Mid-South podcasters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September 30 is International Podcast Day, and the Cossitt Library is celebrating by hosting the Podbox Memphis Festival.

Ena Esco, innovator in residence podcast host, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the keynote speakers.

A networking mixer will take place September 29 at Beale Street Landing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will kick off the following day at the Cossitt Library from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

