Cossitt Library to host event for Mid-South podcasters

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September 30 is International Podcast Day, and the Cossitt Library is celebrating by hosting the Podbox Memphis Festival.

Ena Esco, innovator in residence podcast host, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the keynote speakers.

A networking mixer will take place September 29 at Beale Street Landing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will kick off the following day at the Cossitt Library from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

