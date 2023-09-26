Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman

The area where the body was discovered
The area where the body was discovered(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office says the body found in the Mississippi River this weekend is that of a Black woman.

The body was discovered Saturday on the West Memphis side of the river.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock.

This discovery comes just two weeks after 21-year-old Tamia Taylor was last seen on a riverboat cruise for her birthday.

Taylor’s mother is asking for prayers, whether it was her daughter that was found or someone else.

“Everyone has seen a tremendous amount of love and support, and that is definitely what we need,” Debra Taylor said. “And we are very grateful and thankful, so whether it’s my daughter or someone else’s, let’s be respectful and continue to pray for me and my family as well as whoever this person may be that’s being identified because their family is going to be needing prayer as well.”

Debra Taylor also said she’s been in constant contact with the Memphis Police Department throughout the search for her daughter Tamia.

Autopsy results have not yet been completed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say
A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.
Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver

Latest News

Dash cam footage shows police pursuing a white vehicle before McKenzie gets out and is shot.
MPD officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges
MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Erica Joyner
Woman allegedly rams police car in attempt to escape officers
Nutbush area
2 injured after shooting, crash in Raleigh