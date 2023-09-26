Award raised to $10K in hit-and-run killing of UofM student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award for information that leads to a warrant or arrest in the hit-and-run death of Ava Christopher has risen to $10,000, according to CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County.

Christopher, a University of Memphis student, was killed on July 25 while driving on Central Avenue in Midtown just after midnight.

As she drove through the intersection with Cooper Street, a speeding red Dodge Challenger on Cooper went through a red light and plowed into Christopher’s car.

Witnesses said the occupants of the Challenger - a man and woman – got out and quickly walked south on Cooper without checking what happened to the other driver.

Suspects wanted in hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Midtown woman (MPD)

Christopher was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Regional One Hospital.

Police later reported that the Challenger had been stolen a week or so before the accident. The additional award funds were raised by family and friends.

“We are hoping someone will come forward and help police identify the people who killed our daughter,” said Angela Christopher.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

