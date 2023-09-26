Alleged burglar charged with assaulting MPD officers after being caught inside store at 3 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting several Memphis police officers and resisting arrest after he was allegedly caught inside a Family Dollar at 3 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to the dollar store on North Avalon Street after the burglary alarm was triggered. When officers walked inside, they allegedly found 42-year-old Moses Blackburn, who then took off running toward the back of the store.

According to the affidavit, police caught up with Blackburn, who then resisted arrest.

Police say he bit one officer and scratched another.

He then allegedly broke away and ran toward the front of the store where backup officers met him.

Police say Blackburn continued to put up a fight, knocking a shelf full of merchandise to the ground before he was finally arrested.

An ambulance was called to the scene after Blackburn complained of heart pain. He was then transported to Regional One Hospital.

Paramedics also treated the officers on the scene for minor injuries.

Blackburn was soon after released from the hospital and transported to 201 Poplar on three counts of assault on a first responder, resisting official detention, and burglary to a business.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday.

