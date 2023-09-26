Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Alleged burglar charged with assaulting MPD officers after being caught inside store at 3 a.m.

Moses Blackburn, 42
Moses Blackburn, 42(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting several Memphis police officers and resisting arrest after he was allegedly caught inside a Family Dollar at 3 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to the dollar store on North Avalon Street after the burglary alarm was triggered. When officers walked inside, they allegedly found 42-year-old Moses Blackburn, who then took off running toward the back of the store.

According to the affidavit, police caught up with Blackburn, who then resisted arrest.

Police say he bit one officer and scratched another.

He then allegedly broke away and ran toward the front of the store where backup officers met him.

Police say Blackburn continued to put up a fight, knocking a shelf full of merchandise to the ground before he was finally arrested.

An ambulance was called to the scene after Blackburn complained of heart pain. He was then transported to Regional One Hospital.

Paramedics also treated the officers on the scene for minor injuries.

Blackburn was soon after released from the hospital and transported to 201 Poplar on three counts of assault on a first responder, resisting official detention, and burglary to a business.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say

Latest News

Elementary teacher Shayna Tucker leads number talks with her students.
Cross County School District receives $2.2M federal grant
St. Jude hosts 8th annual 'Spirit of the Dream' event
Memphis in May (2023)
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest not expected to return to Tom Lee Park in 2024
UPS
UPS hiring 400 seasonal workers in Memphis area