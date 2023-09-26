Advertise with Us
1 injured during shooting in Nutbush area

Nutbush area
Nutbush area(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Jackson Ave on Tuesday morning.

The shooting came in at 4:09 a.m. at a gas station in the Nutbush area.

According to MPD dispatch, one person was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

