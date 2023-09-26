1 injured after shooting turned crash in Raleigh
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Jackson Ave on Tuesday morning.
The shooting turned into a car crash at Sunoco gas station in Raleigh.
Officers got the call around 4:09 a.m.
According to MPD dispatch, one person was injured.
We are working to gather more information.
