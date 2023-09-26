1 injured after shooting turned crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Jackson Ave on Tuesday morning.

The shooting turned into a car crash at Sunoco gas station in Raleigh.

Officers got the call around 4:09 a.m.

According to MPD dispatch, one person was injured.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.