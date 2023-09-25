Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamya Ewing, 20, was shot and killed at the Event Center and four people were injured.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 11:15 p.m. at the Event Center located at 2951 Highway 51 N. Covington about a large disturbance with multiple gunshot victims on the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and began to give first aid to a woman who was in an extremely critical condition.

Other gunshot victims were taken to Baptist Tipton Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, according to deputies.

Detectives arrived to discover at least one victim was shot inside the business and the other victims were shot outside.

Evidence suggests there were multiple shooters around the Event Center, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Five victims in one sitting is not very heard of in Tipton County,” Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said, “They were having to duck behind cars just to avoid the chaos that erupted after that.”

“I promise you as a victim we’re going to leave no stone unturned,” added Beasley. “We will solve this crime for you.”

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.