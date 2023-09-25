Warm weather pattern the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect warm days and pleasant nights for the next several days. Mostly sunny through sunset with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be north east at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs back in the mid 80s. Winds will remain northeast at 5 mph. A shower can’t be ruled out – mainly east of Memphis. We’ll turn mainly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s again.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies will push highs well into the 80s to near 90 each day. A shower or two could sneak in late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak disturbance shifting through. Lowe’s will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine and dry with highs in the 80s lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

