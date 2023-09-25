VIDEO: Shooters follow driver before fatal Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a driver who was shot and killed in Parkway Village earlier in the month was followed before he was murdered.

Police say on the night of September 8, officers responded to the 3000 block of South Goodlett Street after a silver Chevrolet Impala crashed into a home.

Police say the driver, Edwin Hightower, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have learned that a black sedan was following Hightower’s car the night he was killed. Police say the shooters fired from inside the black sedan.

Surveillance video offers a glimpse of the suspect vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

