Bluff City Life
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Raleigh man

Christion Lewis
Christion Lewis(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Christion Lewis on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.

Lewis was last seen walking in the 4200 block of Raleigh Millington Road on Saturday. Officials say he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

He is described as being 5′11″, 150 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes.

Lewis has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help, according to TBI.

Those with information about Lewis’ whereabouts are asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

