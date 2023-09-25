Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.

Deyvid Arvizo-Onofre, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and acting as a security guard without registration.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told by Onofre that he stopped the victim who was driving recklessly through the Prescott Place Apartments located at 1747 Morlye Street.

The victim then started making threats at Onofre and attempted to run him over with his vehicle as he put the gear in reverse, according to the affidavit.

Onofre then fired a bullet at the rear of the victim’s vehicle near the gas tank.

The victim told officers that Onofre stopped him because he was driving too fast.

According to the affidavit when Onofre stepped into the victim’s doorway, he thought Onofre had a weapon pointed at him.

The victim then drove away because he was scared and that’s when he heard a “pop noise”, according to the affidavit.

Onofre was taken in for further investigation and told police that he was standing on the side of the car when the victim drove away.

He fired a shot from his gun into the side of the vehicle near the back door and gas tank, according to the affidavit.

Police also discovered that Onofre was hired as a security guard but did not have a security license.

He is expected to appear in court on September 26.

