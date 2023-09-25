Advertise with Us
MPD looking to hire at least 90 crossing guards

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is hiring crossing guards for schools across the Bluff City.

The department currently has about 150. Karen Rudolph with the department said they are looking to hire at least 90 more.

“They’re eyes in the community,” Rudolph explained. “So, if they see anything that’s happening, they can contact us directly. They’re part of our family, they’re a part of the Memphis Police Department. And we just love seeing them out in the community.”

The job pays $15.67 per hour and the position requires someone to work one hour before school and one hour after school.

People interested in applying can visit the City of Memphis’ website.

