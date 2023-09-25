Man taken to hospital after shooting
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton.
The shooting happened on Sunday at 9:26 p.m. on Princeton Avenue
Police say a man was taken to the hospital.
We are working to gather more information.
