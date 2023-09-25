Advertise with Us
Man taken to hospital after shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton.

The shooting happened on Sunday at 9:26 p.m. on Princeton Avenue

Police say a man was taken to the hospital.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

