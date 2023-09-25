Man arrested after barricading inside home, said Munford police

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A man barricaded himself inside a home on Sunday night.

Munford Police officers responded to a domestic situation on Mary Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the man who ran inside the residence and barricaded himself, said police.

After numerous attempts failed, officers went into the house and found the man hiding in the back bedroom.

He was taken into custody and he’s facing multiple charges, said police.

“Great job by officers to apprehend this individual without any injuries to him or the officers. We train for these situations on a regular basis and tonight that paid off,” said Chief Randal Baskin.

