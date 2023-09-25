Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Senior Manager of Development Emma Less with the Overton Park Shell joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week for the Orion Free Music Concert Series, including Spree Wilson on Friday and Telmary on Saturday.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
1 dead, multiple people injured after Covington shooting
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump will address the indictments in Gershun Freeman case on Monday.
LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump to address indictments in Gershun Freeman case
Attorney Ben Crump discusses Gershun Freeman case following indictments
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Man taken to hospital after shooting