Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Talk about a dog-gone good time, and a historic one to boot.

On Sunday Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema invited families with dogs to come see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “most dogs attending a film screening,” according to a YouTube video from Paramount Pictures Internationa.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.

The pups got a preview of the animated adventure in Los Angeles. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

