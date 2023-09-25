Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
1 dead, multiple people injured after Covington shooting
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.
Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
Attorney Ben Crump will address the indictments in Gershun Freeman case on Monday.
LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump to address indictments in Gershun Freeman case
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments