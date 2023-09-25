Fundraiser launched for MSCS Board member after stroke
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fundraiser has been set up for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board member Frank Johnson after he recently suffered a stroke.
His recovery is expected to take a year.
MSCS says the money will help the family in a number of areas as he heals and fully recovers.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.