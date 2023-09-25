Fundraiser launched for MSCS Board member after stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fundraiser has been set up for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board member Frank Johnson after he recently suffered a stroke.

His recovery is expected to take a year.

MSCS says the money will help the family in a number of areas as he heals and fully recovers.

