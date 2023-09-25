Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Fundraiser launched for MSCS Board member after stroke

Frank Johnson, District 7
Frank Johnson, District 7(MSCS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fundraiser has been set up for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board member Frank Johnson after he recently suffered a stroke.

His recovery is expected to take a year.

MSCS says the money will help the family in a number of areas as he heals and fully recovers.

Click HERE to donate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend unveils new courses for 2023
Rotary Club leaders from across the US gather in Memphis
Rotary Club leaders from across the US gather in Memphis to discuss mental health
Rotary Club leaders from across the US gather in Memphis to discuss mental health
USCIS introduces 79 new citizens in naturalization ceremony