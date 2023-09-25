Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & summery warmth through final days of September

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONDAY: A disturbance to the south of Memphis will kick up the chance for rain and storms for southern Arkansas and north-central Mississippi to kick off the new work week. The best chance of rain will likely be south of US 278. A pop-up shower or two, though, could bubble up farther north. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Unfortunately, summer relief looks unlikely in the wake of these systems moving through the region. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a rebound from the morning 60s back into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. A shower can’t be ruled out – mainly east of Memphis. We’ll turn mainly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summery warmth looks to continue through the end of September and head into the beginning of October in the Mid-South. Mostly to partly sunny skies will push highs well into the 80s to near 90 through mid-late week. A shower or two could sneak in late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak disturbance shifting through. We’ll turn bright and dry by the weekend with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

