Final corrections deputy in Gershun Freeman case booked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final corrections deputy indicted in the death of Gershun Freeman was booked into 201 Poplar on Monday.

Charles Gatewood is charged with aggravated assault in concert resulting in death.

He is among nine corrections deputies indicted in Freeman’s Oct. 5, 2022, death at the Shelby County Jail:

Stevon Jones: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Courtney Parham: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Damien Cooper: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Ebonee Davis: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Lareko Elliott: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Anthony Howell: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Chelsey Duckett: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Jeffrey Gibson: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R): Lareko Elliott, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, Jeffrey Gibson (SCSO)

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022. According to an autopsy, Freeman suffered cardiac arrest while he was restrained.

His manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

The indictments, issued by the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, were announced by Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner on Wednesday.

All nine indicted are expected in court in October.

Attorney Ben Crump, representing Gershun Freeman’s family, discussed the indictments of nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies in Memphis on Monday.

He said Bonner is turning Freeman’s death into a political issue when it is not, adding that Bonner has no involvement in the prosecution and should keep out of the investigation.

