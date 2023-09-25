Attorney Ben Crump to address indictments in Gershun Freeman case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorney Ben Crump, representing Gershun Freeman’s family will address the indictments of nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies in Memphis on Monday.

The nine Shelby County Corrections Deputies who were recently charged in the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman at the Shelby County Jail last year are expected in court in October.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says he supports the jailers and the decisions they made.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is no stranger to Memphis as he represents at least three families who lost a loved one at the hands of law enforcement in Shelby County.

Freeman died in October of last year while being an inmate at the Shelby County Jail.

He was in jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Family members said Shelby County deputies originally told them there was a fight at the jail, leading to his death, without further explanation.

The 13-minute video of the moments leading up to his death was released in March of this year, by the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

The same DA’s office just recently indicted nine Shelby County Jailers, though Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner does not agree with the charges they face.

Let me be clear. No action by any Shelby County Sheriff employee caused Mr. Freeman’s death.

Bonner believes the charges are political but Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy, who’s already endorsed another mayoral candidate before the indictments said he disagrees.

