2 suspects steal cash from ATM machine in EZ Express store, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.

On September 22, officers responded to a call regarding a business burglary at the EZ Express on Fryayser Boulevard.

Officers were informed that two suspects broke into the back door of the business and stole cash from the ATM machine.

They also took cigarettes, beer, a leafblower, and a weed-eater.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

