Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Usher arrives at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday Nov. 10, 2011 in Las Vegas....
Usher arrives at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday Nov. 10, 2011 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

The NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music made the announcement on Sunday.

The big game will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in the statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowskey said the NFL “couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

