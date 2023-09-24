Showers for some today and another round Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Rain chances will increase for some today with showers this morning mainly west of the Mississippi River and a few showers will shift east late this morning and into the afternoon. Clouds may break up this afternoon and evening giving way to some late-day sunshine but more clouds will arrive tonight. Monday could start wet with a chance of scattered showers and storms especially early but a few showers could linger into Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a storm with highs in the lower 80s. Wind light southerly winds.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain and storms arriving before sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will be our best chance for rainfall over the next several days as a weak front pushing through. It won’t rain all day on Monday, but the best chances will be in the morning but a few showers could linger into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from a a tenth of an inch to a half of an inch for most and some areas won’t get rain at all. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

