Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Showers for some today and another round Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Rain chances will increase for some today with showers this morning mainly west of the Mississippi River and a few showers will shift east late this morning and into the afternoon. Clouds may break up this afternoon and evening giving way to some late-day sunshine but more clouds will arrive tonight. Monday could start wet with a chance of scattered showers and storms especially early but a few showers could linger into Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a storm with highs in the lower 80s. Wind light southerly winds.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain and storms arriving before sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will be our best chance for rainfall over the next several days as a weak front pushing through. It won’t rain all day on Monday, but the best chances will be in the morning but a few showers could linger into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from a a tenth of an inch to a half of an inch for most and some areas won’t get rain at all. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
First Alert Weather
Rain is on the way for some as head into the rest of our weekend
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Rain is on the way for some as head into the rest of our weekend
For the front half of Sunday a band of showers, and storms will push into the Mid-South...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Full Forecast
Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which is also known as the official start of the Fall season....
Maggye's Full Saturday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Weather
Fall is here but hot today followed by cooler temps & rain chances tomorrow