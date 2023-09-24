Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A giveaway was hosted by Lord’s Tabernacle Holiness Church in Orange Mound Saturday to promote a safer Memphis.

The event was led by Black Men United, a Chicago-based organization, that also announced a new Memphis charter at this event.

“We do workforce development, violence-reduction and food insecurity,” explained Pastor John Harrell. “And items and giving away things to the community… they don’t know how much you care, until you show them how much you care.”

Diapers, fans, air fryers, food and other basic necessities were given away at the church, being received well by those who live in and govern the Orange Mound community.

“You know if you offer people things, typically they will come for those gifts that you offer them,” explained Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Gina Higgins. “But it’s designed to get their attention to let them know that we as a community as going to have to be involved in combatting whatever is going on with us… whatever ills we have.”

