Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A giveaway was hosted by Lord’s Tabernacle Holiness Church in Orange Mound Saturday to promote a safer Memphis.

The event was led by Black Men United, a Chicago-based organization, that also announced a new Memphis charter at this event.

“We do workforce development, violence-reduction and food insecurity,” explained Pastor John Harrell. “And items and giving away things to the community… they don’t know how much you care, until you show them how much you care.”

Diapers, fans, air fryers, food and other basic necessities were given away at the church, being received well by those who live in and govern the Orange Mound community.

“You know if you offer people things, typically they will come for those gifts that you offer them,” explained Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Gina Higgins. “But it’s designed to get their attention to let them know that we as a community as going to have to be involved in combatting whatever is going on with us… whatever ills we have.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Driver killed after crashing into fence, building

Latest News

Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis
For the front half of Sunday a band of showers, and storms will push into the Mid-South...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Full Forecast
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which is also known as the official start of the Fall season....
Maggye's Full Saturday Afternoon Forecast