Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder was found and arrested in Memphis.
On September 20, officers arrested Marketas Ellis, 23, for his involvement in a deadly shooting in the West Memphis area.
Ellis is facing charges for capital murder, battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
