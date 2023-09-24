Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder was found and arrested in Memphis.

On September 20, officers arrested Marketas Ellis, 23, for his involvement in a deadly shooting in the West Memphis area.

Ellis is facing charges for capital murder, battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

