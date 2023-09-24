Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say

Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say(West Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder was found and arrested in Memphis.

On September 20, officers arrested Marketas Ellis, 23, for his involvement in a deadly shooting in the West Memphis area.

Ellis is facing charges for capital murder, battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Driver killed after crashing into fence, building

Latest News

Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
For the front half of Sunday a band of showers, and storms will push into the Mid-South...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Full Forecast
Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis
Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis