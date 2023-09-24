Multiple people shot at party in Covington, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and the Covington Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at the Event Center on Highway 51 just north of Covington.

Several people were shot after a fight broke out at the party.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.