Multiple people shot at party in Covington, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and the Covington Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at the Event Center on Highway 51 just north of Covington.

Several people were shot after a fight broke out at the party.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.

