Multiple people shot at party in Covington, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and the Covington Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at the Event Center on Highway 51 just north of Covington.
Several people were shot after a fight broke out at the party.
If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.
