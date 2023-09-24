Advertise with Us
Memphis falls to Missouri in St. Louis 34-27

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers made things interesting late, but couldn’t overcome a fourth quarter deficit to Missouri, as they lose for the first time this season, 34-27.

Memphis, down by two touchdowns with under three minutes to play, added some intrigue when they marched down the field and Seth Henigan found Koby Drake for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:21 left to make it a seven-point game. Memphis attempted an onside kick which failed, and then gave up a first down to allow Mizzou to run out the clock.

The Memphis defense allowed 542 total yards, as Mizzou rushed for 201 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and Brady Cook diced up the Memphis secondary to the tune of 341 yards and two passing touchdowns. Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III was as good as advertised, with 10 catches for 177 yards.

On the offensive side, Henigan had 316 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Blake Watson continued his sensational start to the season with his fifth touchdown, and Roc Taylor had another big game with 143 receiving yards on seven catches with a touchdown as well.

Memphis returns home to battle Boise State next Saturday.

