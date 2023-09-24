Man injured during gas station shooting on South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a gas station shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:42 a.m. at the Marathon Gas on 8 South Parkway E.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

