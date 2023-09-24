Advertise with Us
Man in critical condition after shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded at 7:33 a.m. to Fire Station #34 on 3909 Knight Arnold Road about the shooting victim who came by a private vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash

