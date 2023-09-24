Man in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded at 7:33 a.m. to Fire Station #34 on 3909 Knight Arnold Road about the shooting victim who came by a private vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

