Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Juvenile injured in Frayser shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:19 a.m. on Pueblo Avenue near Coming Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
First Alert Weather
Rain is on the way for some as head into the rest of our weekend
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches

Latest News

Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis
Orange Mound giveaway promotes safer Memphis
Rain chances for the next two days
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
Man injured during gas station shooting on South Parkway
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates