Juvenile injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:19 a.m. on Pueblo Avenue near Coming Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

