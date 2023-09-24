Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
5 shot at party in Covington, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 11:15 p.m. at the Event Center located at 2951 Highway 51 N. Covington about a large disturbance with multiple gunshot victims on the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and began to give first aid to a woman who was in an extremely critical condition.

Other gunshot victims were taken to Baptist Tipton Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, according to deputies.

Detectives arrived to discover at least one victim was shot inside the business and the other victims were shot outside.

Evidence suggests there were multiple shooters around the Event Center, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.

