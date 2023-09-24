5 shot at party in Covington, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot at a party on Saturday night, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 11:15 p.m. at the Event Center located at 2951 Highway 51 N. Covington about a large disturbance with multiple gunshot victims on the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and began to give first aid to a woman who was in an extremely critical condition.

Other gunshot victims were taken to Baptist Tipton Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, according to deputies.

Detectives arrived to discover at least one victim was shot inside the business and the other victims were shot outside.

Evidence suggests there were multiple shooters around the Event Center, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, we have a young female currently at The Med fighting for her life. Our prayers are with her and her family and all the victims in this incident. This is absolutely uncalled for and behavior that’s not acceptable. It’s sad when people can’t get together and enjoy themselves without people acting with such sickening and violent behavior. Our office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and we will not leave one stone unturned in the process. I urge anyone with information to please reach out to us.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-475-4300 or 901-475-3300.

