2 injured in Raleigh shooting

MPD is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left two people injured.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:00 a.m. in the area of Ridgemont Avenue and Old Allen Road where a crime scene was found.

A short time later, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for two shooting victims who arrived by private vehicle.

They were both airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

