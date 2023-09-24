Advertise with Us
1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead.

Around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an accident on South Germantown Parkway near Winchester Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The responsible vehicle was a black Nissan Altima.

There is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

