1 dead after hit-and-run on South Germantown Parkway, police say
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead.
Around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an accident on South Germantown Parkway near Winchester Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The responsible vehicle was a black Nissan Altima.
There is no other information at this time.
