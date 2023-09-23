Two injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:09 a.m. on Ragan Avenue near Ethlyn Avenue.

Both victims were found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Reports suggest that this was a domestic violence incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

