Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Two injured in South Memphis shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:09 a.m. on Ragan Avenue near Ethlyn Avenue.

Both victims were found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Reports suggest that this was a domestic violence incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
Driver killed after crashing into fence, building
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket

Latest News

Man injured in Parkway Village shooting
Memphis Fire Department continues to battle a fire on Saturday morning.
MFD continues to battle fire at recycling center in South Memphis
Tracking a cold front that will bring cooler temps and showers for Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 9/23/23
Michael Cox with Meineke Car Care Center
As autoworkers strike, expert says finding parts could become difficult