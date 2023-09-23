Two injured in South Memphis shooting
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 2:09 a.m. on Ragan Avenue near Ethlyn Avenue.
Both victims were found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Reports suggest that this was a domestic violence incident, according to Memphis Police Department.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.