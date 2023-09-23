Advertise with Us
Rain is on the way for some as head into the rest of our weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which is also known as the official start of the Fall season. However, it did not feel ‘fall-like’ today with highs reaching near 90. As we head into the evening temperatures will drop into the 80s then mid-70s. Lows will eventually bottom out in the upper 60s overnight with increasing cloud cover. Rain is expected for portions of the Mid-South as we head into Sunday.

TOMORROW: For the front half of the day a band of showers, and storms will push into the Mid-South weakening as they make their way through. This will allow for Eastern Arkansas to see one of these decaying showers but most will stay dry and mostly cloudy. Highs tomorrow will be seasonal, in the mid to low 80s.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A weak system will continue inching closer to the Mid-South which will continue rain chances overnight and into Monday. This could have impacts on your Monday morning commute, mainly for areas of Western Tennessee and North Mississippi. Into the afternoon shower chances will decrease along with cloud cover with highs only in the low 80s. Middle 80s for highs and middle 60s for low are the story for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

