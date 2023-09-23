Overturned vehicle on I-50 causes traffic delays, southbound lanes closed, TDOT reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle on I-55 is causing a delay in traffic.

Around 9:45 a.m., an overturned vehicle was reported on Interstate 55.

The entry ramp is blocked and all the Southbound lanes are temporarily blocked.

Any drivers in the area should proceed with caution.

