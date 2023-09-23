MFD continues to battle fire at recycling center in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department continues to battle a fire at a recycling center on Saturday morning.

MFD responded to a fire on Friday night at HG Waste on 1054 Kansas Street.

Another fire started at the same address but in a new location, according to MFD.

A pile of trash and rubble was burned.

There was no building damage and no one was injured, according to MFD.

It is uncertain what caused the two fires.

We will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

