Man injured in Westwood shooting

Memphis Police Department
(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on West Raines Road near Warbonnet Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

