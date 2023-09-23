Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man injured in Parkway Village shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:45 a.m. on Woodale Avenue near Woodhollow Drive.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
I-40 W blocked after critical crash
Driver killed after crashing into fence, building
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket

Latest News

MPD generic
Two injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis Fire Department continues to battle a fire on Saturday morning.
MFD continues to battle fire at recycling center in South Memphis
Tracking a cold front that will bring cooler temps and showers for Sunday
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 9/23/23
Michael Cox with Meineke Car Care Center
As autoworkers strike, expert says finding parts could become difficult