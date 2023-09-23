Advertise with Us
‘It’s time!’: Fans rally for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 6 of Friday Football Fever featured heavyweight matchups across three different states.

Our Game of the Week did not disappoint, as Germantown maintained perfection with a 14-7 victory over rival Collierville. The Red Devils scored two early touchdowns and their defense came up with multiple clutch turnovers to seal a win that improves them to 6-0 on the season.

Other scores around the Mid-South include:

-Desoto Central defeating Olive Branch 20-14

-Lake Cormorant beating Southaven 30-12

-Houston handing Tupelo their first loss, 38-33

-West Memphis throttling Sylvan Hills 44-13

-Southwind moving to 6-0 with a 34-6 victory over Melrose on Thursday

