I-40 W blocked after critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 Westbound is blocked at North Watkins Street due to a critical crash where one vehicle has overturned.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 7:16 p.m.

All westbound lanes are blocked along with the left shoulder. Traffic is being diverted to North Hollywood Street, according to Memphis police.

Two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

