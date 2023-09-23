Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

I-40 W blocked after critical crash

The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street
The scene at I-40 W and North Watkins Street(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 Westbound is blocked at North Watkins Street due to a critical crash where one vehicle has overturned.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 7:16 p.m.

All westbound lanes are blocked along with the left shoulder. Traffic is being diverted to North Hollywood Street, according to Memphis police.

Two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

The scene at I-240 E and Poplar Avenue
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-240 E
Martin Perez-Estrada
Man charged with attempted murder after 10+ hour standoff with MPD
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal crash on Egypt Central Road, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal crash on Egypt Central Road, police say
Shelby Dr. and Crumpler Rd. crash scene
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.