Fall is here and it will be hot but rain & cooler temperatures tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Fall is here but it won’t feel like today with highs near 90. A weak cold front will track across the area Sunday and rain chances will increase tonight and tomorrow. Cooler temperatures will arrive Sunday and last into the work week with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90s

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 60s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms especially in the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 80s

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday and Monday will be our best bet for rainfall across the Mid-South over the next 7 days in association with a weak front pushing through. The start of Sunday looks to be dry but cloudy and as we head into the afternoon and evening showers and storms begin to make their way in the area. Not seeing too much rainfall from this system, although it is well needed as portions of the Mississippi Delta are now under a severe drought, but the greatest amounts will fall in Eastern Arkansas and decrease as you move East. Highs into the work week will hit the low 80s with lows into the mid-60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

