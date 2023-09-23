Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a body was found on the West Memphis Arkansas side of the Mississippi River.

MPD is currently assisting Crittenden County Sheriffs in the investigation.

There are no additional details about the identity of the body found.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

