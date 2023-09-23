Advertise with Us
1 man dead after shooting on South Perkins Road, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on South Perkins Road near Cottonwood.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

