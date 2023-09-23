1 man in critical condition after shooting on Douglas Avenue, police say
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 1:27 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Doglas Avenue near Moon Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that a male victim had been shot.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
A woman has been detained.
There is no suspect information at this time.
