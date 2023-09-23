Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Douglas Avenue, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Sep. 23, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 1:27 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Doglas Avenue near Moon Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a male victim had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A woman has been detained.

There is no suspect information at this time.

