Woman threatens man with gun for stealing lawn supplies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say threatened a man with a gun.

On August 17, officers responded to a call at a residence on Rayner Street.

When they arrived, they were informed by the victim that two people attacked him.

One of the suspects, Chantay Hart, approached the victim and accused him of stealing a weed eater and a blower.

The other suspect, a male, handed a gun to Hart which she pointed at the victim.

Hart struck the victim in the face and in the side of his head, causing injury to his lip.

Hart was taken into police custody.

She is currently facing charges for aggravated assault.

